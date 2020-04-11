Govt working for welfare of minorities: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has felicitated Christian community on the eve of Easter and said that provincial government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities and to ensure equal rights to them as enshrined in the Constitution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has felicitated Christian community on the eve of Easter and said that provincial government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities and to ensure equal rights to them as enshrined in the Constitution.

In a message issued here Saturday, KP CM said that our religion islam gives equal rights to minorities adding all the minorities were enjoying equal rights like majority community members in the country.

He said that minorities were free to follow their religion, follow traditions and celebrate religious events in the country. Appreciating the role of minorities in country's development, CM said that existing international scenario demands that interfaith harmony should be promoted and rights of minorities must be protected.

He said that provincial government would ensure equal rights and religious freedom to minorities living in KP.