Govt. working for welfare of people associated with mineral sector: Minster

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday said that provincial government was taking steps for welfare of people associated with mines and minerals sector.

Talking to a delegation of Frontier Mining Lease Association at his office in Abbottabad, Dr Amjad stated that problems relating to mines and minerals sector would be resolved on priority basis.

He further added that favoritism and nepotism would be discouraged while awarding lease offer letters. He claimed that government was distributing lease offer letters throughout the province without any discrimination adding if anyone has proof of misconduct then he can approach the department.

On the occasion, delegation informed minister about their problems and appreciated his keen interests to resolve problems of stakeholders.