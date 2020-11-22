Govt working hard for development, prosperity of country : Farooq Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, MNA, Farooq Azam Malik on Sunday said that the government was working hard for the development and prosperity of the country in order to meet the expectations of the people.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling all of the promises made with the people and the government was providing relief to the people," the Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Bahwalpur said.

He said success of PTI candidates from Gilgit Baltistan proved that the people expressed complete confidence in the public friendly policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he said the government was paying special attention to all sectors especially agriculture in order to provide relief to farmers.

He said the government was also working to control inflation.