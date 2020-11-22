UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working Hard For Development, Prosperity Of Country : Farooq Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Govt working hard for development, prosperity of country : Farooq Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, MNA, Farooq Azam Malik on Sunday said that the government was working hard for the development and prosperity of the country in order to meet the expectations of the people.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling all of the promises made with the people and the government was providing relief to the people," the Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Bahwalpur said.

He said success of PTI candidates from Gilgit Baltistan proved that the people expressed complete confidence in the public friendly policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he said the government was paying special attention to all sectors especially agriculture in order to provide relief to farmers.

He said the government was also working to control inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

41 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

41 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.