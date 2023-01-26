UrduPoint.com

Govt Working Hard To Control Inflation: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Govt working hard to control inflation: Minister

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :State Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination Maher Irshad Sial said the incumbent government was working on an emergency basis to control inflation hitting hard on the common people of the country.

While reviewing an under-construction work here on Thursday, the minister expressed hope that the government would bring the prices of commodities down.

He said he was in constant contact with people on the directives of his party chairman, Bilawal Zardari, and was burning the midnight oil to alleviate the sufferings of the poor not only belonging to his constituency but the entire district.

Later, Irshad Sial visited Basti Bheema, the suburban area of the city, to review the laying of tuff tile project initiated to the tune of Rs. 5.2 million. On the occasion, he asked the contractor to complete the road earlier by adhering to the highest standards.

