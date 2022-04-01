UrduPoint.com

Govt Working Hard To Empower Women, Says PBM Director South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) South Punjab, Abdul Mannan Chaudhary, said on Friday that the incumbent government was working hard to empower women.

Abdul Mannan Chaudhary expressed these views during a visit to women empowerment center Muzaffargarh accompanied by Assistant Director Bait-ul-Maal Kashif Saleem.

He also met with female students there and asked them about the problems and facilities available to them and distributed certificates and holy Qur'an among the female students who completed the course.

Talking to media on the occasion, PBM Director said that a large number of female students were getting admission in the center which is appreciable.

He further said that PBM was effectively supporting the deserving female students.

He said that there was a 3-month course in which students are taught many skills which will be useful to them in daily life. He assured the students that more facilities would be provided to them in near future.

The students including Shazia, Alia, Sadaf, Rakhshanda and others said on the occasion that they have learned a lot at PBM women empowerment center which will be useful to them in future life.

