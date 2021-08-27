Govt working hard to ensure merit based governance, transparency: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that composite development of every area of the province was an important agenda of the government as it was working hard to ensure merit-based governance and financial transparency in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that composite development of every area of the province was an important agenda of the government as it was working hard to ensure merit-based governance and financial transparency in the province.

In a statement, the CM said that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled and the government was striving to provide equal opportunities for development including access to necessary facilities.

The government was performing to directly benefit the common man, he said and continued that the government believed in performance and delivery instead of lip service.

In the past, the development was limited to papers only as it was conspicuously visible to everybody now, the CM said and asked the critics to realize facts.

The government would continue to respond to the negative politics of the opposition through public service as it did not believe in negativity. The PTI-led government would hand over a peaceful, prosperous and bright Pakistan to the coming generations, concluded the CM.