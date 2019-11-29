Govt working hard to improve health sector: Asad Umar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's special directions, the government was working on emergency basis to bring positive changes in health sector of the country.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of Community Health Center here at Shah Allah Ditta, Asad Umar said this center would be an important model of reforms in health sector across the country.

Under this model, he said all health facilities would be computerized across the country in which data of every citizen of a particular town or area would be available.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza was also present on the occasion.

Asad Umar said Dr Zafar Mirza was struggling to bring positive changes in the health system of the country.

He said provision of basic facilities in all sectors especially heath was Primary responsibility of the state He said the struggle of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) government was aimed at bringing real changes in people's mind and thinking, as real change can only be possible when people's thinking will change.

The minister pointed out that in past, the governments were only interested in launching new products of social sectors, without having any follow up of such projects due to which the projects could not run for long time.

However, he said the present government was specifically focusing on ensuring sustainability of new projects.

He said the politicians in past were interested only in grabbing power however they were least interested in the welfare works of the people.

He said Dr Zafar Mirza had passion to work for the welfare of the people and such people could bring real change.

He said the prime minister had a vision of bringing real changes in the lives of people.

"Unless Imran Khan is Prime Minister and the PTI is in the government, struggle for change will be continued and improvement will be seen gradually in all sectors of life," he said.