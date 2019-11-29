UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working Hard To Improve Health Sector: Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Govt working hard to improve health sector: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's special directions, the government was working on emergency basis to bring positive changes in health sector of the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's special directions, the government was working on emergency basis to bring positive changes in health sector of the country.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of Community Health Center here at Shah Allah Ditta, Asad Umar said this center would be an important model of reforms in health sector across the country.

Under this model, he said all health facilities would be computerized across the country in which data of every citizen of a particular town or area would be available.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza was also present on the occasion.

Asad Umar said Dr Zafar Mirza was struggling to bring positive changes in the health system of the country.

He said provision of basic facilities in all sectors especially heath was Primary responsibility of the state He said the struggle of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) government was aimed at bringing real changes in people's mind and thinking, as real change can only be possible when people's thinking will change.

The minister pointed out that in past, the governments were only interested in launching new products of social sectors, without having any follow up of such projects due to which the projects could not run for long time.

However, he said the present government was specifically focusing on ensuring sustainability of new projects.

He said the politicians in past were interested only in grabbing power however they were least interested in the welfare works of the people.

He said Dr Zafar Mirza had passion to work for the welfare of the people and such people could bring real change.

He said the prime minister had a vision of bringing real changes in the lives of people.

"Unless Imran Khan is Prime Minister and the PTI is in the government, struggle for change will be continued and improvement will be seen gradually in all sectors of life," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar All Government

Recent Stories

Redefine your photography experience with Infinix ..

1 minute ago

Former Sindh CM approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail ..

5 minutes ago

Quarter of Children Across US, Europe, Asia Have ' ..

4 seconds ago

Ankara Hopes Russian Upper House Speaker Will Visi ..

6 seconds ago

Dedicated housing sector for expats on cards

8 seconds ago

TCL Launches flagship store in Islamabad

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.