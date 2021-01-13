UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Working Hard To Tackle Environmental Challenges: Rukhsana

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Govt. working hard to tackle environmental challenges: Rukhsana

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed has said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working hard to tackle environmental challenges and reduce environmental density at all levels.

Talking to the representatives of digital media team, Rukhsana Naveed said that the efforts of the Prime Minister have highlighted environmental issues not only nationally but also internationally.

He said that the Ministry of Climate Change is implementing several projects for the prosperity of the beloved homeland with the cooperation of the citizens and insha-Allah these efforts will yield far-reaching results.

Mohammad Fayyaz Khokhar said that the digital media team has formulated a comprehensive plan for social forestry under which the citizens will be associated in tree plantation and with their practical participation, tree planting will be done extensively in residential areas and commercial centers.

