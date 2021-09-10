UrduPoint.com

Govt Working In Social Sector To Further Improve Governance: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:12 AM

Govt working in social sector to further improve governance: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working in social sector to further improve the governance.

The government after coming into power started focusing on the neglected sectors uplift, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the provision of health cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Punjab and establishing mother and child care centers were the examples of good governance.

Voicing serious concerns over Sindh issues, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government was not paying attention on issues of the masses.

Commenting on leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said Nawaz Sharif was looking for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Farrukh Habib said the political leaderships including PPP and PML-N, had been using each others for personal interest.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant NRO to any corrupt politicians involved in looting the national money.

The courts, he said, had declared former prime minister as an absconder. He urged the PML-N to bring Nawaz back to country so that he could face his court cases.

Maryam Nawaz, he said, was also playing delaying tactics to avoid court trial.

Replying to a question about Fazl-ur-Rehman, he termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement head an unemployed political leader.

