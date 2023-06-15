Govt working on 5-Es to boost exports, energy, job sectors: Ahsan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that government was working on 5-Es to boost exports, energy, infrastructure, and job sectors besides taking steps for tackling environmental changes in Pakistan.

The young boys and girls would be provided opportunities for technical skills so that every institution could show progress in a befitting manner, he said while talking to ptv.

"We want to achieve fast growth to make Pakistan a prosperous state," he said. All available resources would be utilized for benefiting people of all provinces, he added.

Commenting on transparency in the development budget, he said a portal had been developed to ensure transparency in the utilization of funds.

He said that general public could click on portal to check transparency in the development projects.

The minister said that Imran's party could not pay attention to many sectors during the period of four years.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, had worked on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, adding foreign investment was coming to Pakistan during the period of PML-N's government.

He said initiatives had been taken by the government for reviving economy and enhancing working environment for national institutions.

To a question, he said the government was trying to empower women in every sector to achieve speedy growth in Pakistan.