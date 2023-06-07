Govt working on alternate energy resources for meeting growing demand of electricity: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that government is working on alternate energy resources for meeting growing demand of electricity in the country. We have planned to close shops before late nights to save energy in Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv program. The government is focusing on solar and coal projects so that affordable energy could be produced for domestic and commercial users, he stated. He said last regime of Pakistan Tehreek eInsaf (PTI), could not pay attention to power plants and betterment of transmission lines. He further stated that the people had to face immense trouble during the period of PTI regime. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had started many development projects including power in the past. The minister said that all the progress was made during the era of Nawaz governments.

He said that PTI had made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds, while the incumbent government negotiated with IMF to facilitate general public. About upcoming budget, he said the Cabinet had decided to avoid imposing new taxes.

He said Ishaq Dar had made the payments which was due on Pakistan by reason of IMF loan agreements. The Finance Minister, he said would announce relief package for poor massesin the upcoming budget. In reply to a question about next elections, he said that PML-N would win the general elections with full support of Nawaz voters. He said Nawaz Sharif hadbrought a visible changes from Gawadar to Khunjrab and the people would vote for PML-N, on the bases of performance and delivery to masses, he added.