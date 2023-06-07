UrduPoint.com

Govt Working On Alternate Energy Resources For Meeting Growing Demand Of Electricity: Dastagir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt working on alternate energy resources for meeting growing demand of electricity: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that government is working on alternate energy resources for meeting growing demand of electricity in the country. We have planned to close shops before late nights to save energy in Pakistan, he said while talking to ptv program. The government is focusing on solar and coal projects so that affordable energy could be produced for domestic and commercial users, he stated. He said last regime of Pakistan Tehreek eInsaf (PTI), could not pay attention to power plants and betterment of transmission lines. He further stated that the people had to face immense trouble during the period of PTI regime. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had started many development projects including power in the past. The minister said that all the progress was made during the era of Nawaz governments.

He said that PTI had made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds, while the incumbent government negotiated with IMF to facilitate general public. About upcoming budget, he said the Cabinet had decided to avoid imposing new taxes.

He said Ishaq Dar had made the payments which was due on Pakistan by reason of IMF loan agreements. The Finance Minister, he said would announce relief package for poor massesin the upcoming budget. In reply to a question about next elections, he said that PML-N would win the general elections with full support of Nawaz voters. He said Nawaz Sharif hadbrought a visible changes from Gawadar to Khunjrab and the people would vote for PML-N, on the bases of performance and delivery to masses, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Budget Ishaq Dar Progress Muslim All From Government Cabinet PTV

Recent Stories

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

26 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

27 minutes ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

26 minutes ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

26 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.