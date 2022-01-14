Govt working on alternate energy resources to fulfill demand of domestic, industrial sectors: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is working on various projects to provide alternate energy resources to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is working on various projects to provide alternate energy resources to the consumers.

All out efforts are being made to fulfill demand of domestic, fertilizer and industrial sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is well aware of the problems of the people and for this purpose, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the progress in gas sector, he added.

Commenting on mini-budget and its impact on common man, he said mini-budget would not have any serious impact on poor masses because of subsidy given on edible items.

He said the PTI government had already introduced Ahsaas program, Kamyab Jawan program, health card system, and housing scheme for people of low income group.

He said all important measures are being taken to increase exports and reduce expenditure on imports.

He, however said that we have imported essential machinery for industrialization in the country.

He added that industrialization would open job opportunities in many sectors. In reply to a question about approaching international monetary funds (IMF), he said the last governments had asked help from IMF on many occasions.

Despite COVID, he said Pakistan was successfully managed to maintain economy besides controlling corona virus.