Govt working on 'Blue Bond' to attract investment through mangroves in Balochistan: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the government was working on 'Blue Bond' to attract investment through mangroves in Balochistan, storing enormous amount of blue carbon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the government was working on 'Blue bond' to attract investment through mangroves in Balochistan, storing enormous amount of blue carbon.

In a news statement, he said mangroves in Balochistan were growing at a rapid pace and had stored enough blue carbon worth Rs2.5 billion.

Mangroves growth in the country had gone up by 300 per cent during the last decade, he said, adding that more mangroves were being planted at 12,000 acres of land in Balochistan.

He said Pakistan was the only country in the world with the highest growth rate of mangroves.

"Mangroves are the natural guardians of the coast, providing a number of benefits, including protection from cyclones and rising sea levels," he remarked.

Farrukh regarded mangrove as the best carbon sinks which had potential to absorb four times carbon from the forests.

He said mangroves had become a major source of green jobs for the people living along the coastlines.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Miyani (Karachi) to recognize locals' efforts in that regard on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021.