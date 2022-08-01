UrduPoint.com

Govt Working On Comprehensive Solar Energy Package: Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Leader of the House in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that government was working on comprehensive solar energy package to meet growing energy demands

Responding on motion moved by Senator Seemee Ezdi regarding the need and incentives of converting public and private buildings in Islamabad Capital Territory on solar energy in order to promote green energy, he said that it was in country favour to explore solar energy.

He said those who could afford solar energy should install solar plants.

He said that such recommendations were very useful and he would also present it before the Federal Cabinet.

He said that resolving energy issues in the country was top priority of the government.

