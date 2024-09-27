Govt Working On Comprehensive Strategy To Promote Tourism In Balochistan: CM Bugti
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that provincial government was working on a comprehensive strategy to promote tourism in the province. In one of his messages issued here on the occasion of World Tourism Day, he said that Balochistan is a vibrant area in terms of tourism saying that covering almost half of the area of Pakistan, this region is famous for its long rivers, plains, desert land and high mountain ranges where tourism promotion could attract the attention of tourists from all over the world.
The CM said that it is a matter of happiness for me that today the World Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme "Tourism and Peace".
He said that Balochistan is the most beautiful region of the world in terms of tourism, where people of every school of thought are settled, the residents here are still upholding the centuries-old traditions, geographically, this region has a unique status.
He said that he is determined to make Balochistan a visible tourist center of Pakistan because tourism could light the candles of love and peace between nations and cultures and tourism could promote peace.
The Chief Minister said that Balochistan has been a confluence of different civilizations since ancient times.
Balochistan's Darra Bolan, Darra Mola and Zhob have a historical status, while there is also the "Makran Desert", which is one of the world's largest deserts including the two plains of Kachchi and Lasbela.
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One mln smartphones will be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood20 seconds ago
-
MPA delegation informs DC about Nishtar Hospital issues25 seconds ago
-
PDWP approves development scheme28 seconds ago
-
Govt to build 13 new model markets in Punjab32 seconds ago
-
Action continues against smoky vehicles20 minutes ago
-
Rain spell likely from Oct 520 minutes ago
-
DHQ equipped with latest facilities: DC20 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 8,000 five-marla houses into tax net21 minutes ago
-
CM's shrimp farming vision to settle barren lands of Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb30 minutes ago
-
MCCI president demands extension in income tax returns deadline30 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1400 injured in 1334 RTCs in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Swabi to inquire health of injured police officers30 minutes ago