Govt Working On Digitalization, Says Zain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, said that the incumbent government is working on digitalization to put country on smooth progress and prosperity as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that future of the country is Information Technology related as how much we had used to rely on latest technology during coronavirus pandemic.

Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi expressed these views while talking to media persons after inauguration of 'Car-first' regional office in Multan here on Sunday.

He hailed the Car-first for introducing latest technology for sale and purchase of vehicles and termed it positive step towards country's economy. He said that we have to make the economy of the country documented.

He said that tax sector is emerging sector in the country and hoped that Car-first's use of latest technology will help for transparent tax transaction.

He said that car-first has taken positive step and we should support them and hoped that they would also expand it further in other cities of South Punjab.

CEO Car-first Raja Murad Khan and others were also present.

