Govt Working On Energy Sector To Provide Maximum Relief To People: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that incumbent government is working on energy sector
to provide maximum relief to people.
The focus has been given to control power theft cases, he said while talking to ptv news.
The process of reviewing contracts with independent power producers (IPPs), was also in progress to streamline the
system in energy sector, he added.
In reply to a question about relief given to people after IMF permission, he said that relief has extended to people in the electricity after satisfying the IMF.
To a question about circular debt issue, he said that all necessary measures are being taken to reduce the circular debt in power and gas sectors.
Recent Stories
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
Govt working on energy sector to provide maximum relief to people: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab vision being implemented12 minutes ago
-
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers18 minutes ago
-
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks: Federal Minister f ..19 minutes ago
-
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievements19 minutes ago
-
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilawal19 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forces for killing two t ..38 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 0738 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme38 minutes ago
-
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District43 minutes ago
-
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair1 hour ago