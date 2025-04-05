Open Menu

Govt Working On Energy Sector To Provide Maximum Relief To People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Govt working on energy sector to provide maximum relief to people: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that incumbent government is working on energy sector

to provide maximum relief to people.

The focus has been given to control power theft cases, he said while talking to ptv news.

The process of reviewing contracts with independent power producers (IPPs), was also in progress to streamline the

system in energy sector, he added.

In reply to a question about relief given to people after IMF permission, he said that relief has extended to people in the electricity after satisfying the IMF.

To a question about circular debt issue, he said that all necessary measures are being taken to reduce the circular debt in power and gas sectors.

