Govt Working On Export-based Growth: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:54 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had special focus on exports and the government was working on increase in production and export-based growth

Exports reached 7.7 billion in first quarter of 2021-22 which were $5.47 billion in the first quarter of 2020-21 last year which was 28 percent growth, he said.

He said that cotton production rose 100% and reached to 3.8 million bales mark this month.

This will not only help Pakistan achieve more than 5% GDP growth but also significantly increase exports, he remarked.

In the past, he said Ishaq Dar's credit card and artificial growth brought the country close to bankruptcy.

He said during the five-year rule of PML-N, Pakistan's exports were reduced instead of increasing and power looms were being sold at scrap rates.

