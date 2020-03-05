Govt working on legislation against corporal punishment in schools : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr: Shireen M Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr: Shireen M Mazari on Thursday said the government was working on draft legislation against corporal punishment in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr: Shireen M Mazari on Thursday said the government was working on draft legislation against corporal punishment in schools.

She pointed out that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) already had ban on the corporal punishment in schools.

Talking to the mediapersons, she said that corporal punishment was repugnant to Islamic tenets and injunctions.

Shahzad Roy, social worker, who had filed the petition against corporal punishment in Islamabad High Court, said that there was a dire need to change the mindset over the issue .

He was appreciative of the government for bringing the legislation against corporalpunishment.