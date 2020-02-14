Govt working on legislation for setting up youth foundation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on legislation for the establishment of National Youth Foundation in order to work for the development of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on legislation for the establishment of National Youth Foundation in order to work for the development of youth.

He was talking to Ms Indhira Santos, Global Lead for Labour & Skills, World Bank, who called on him here at the PM Office, according to a press release.

Briefing the visiting delegation on the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said about 68% population of the country comprised youth whose development was the priority area for his government.

"We have a very clear line of action for positive and productive engagements of our youth. Our government is giving youth concessionary loans of Rs 100 billion in the first phase along with Rs 30 billion earmarked for their skills development," the SAPM said.

He said he would welcome the technical support and knowledge sharing from the World Bank for improving the youth-related initiatives of the government.

"I am looking forward to concrete outcomes and suggestions of our meeting regarding youth empowerment in Pakistan." He said presently having the highest ever number of youth population, it was the best time to invest in Pakistan for optimum results.

Ms Indhira Santos shared her views on improving the quality of jobs in informal sector in Pakistan.

She said the World Bank had the requisite technical assistance to be provided to PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. "The technical support may also lead to financial assistance, in future," she added.

It was agreed during the meeting to further deliberate on modalities and areas for mutual cooperation between the World Bank and PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The meeting was also attended by the officials of PM Office.