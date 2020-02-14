UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working On Legislation For Setting Up Youth Foundation: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:03 PM

Govt working on legislation for setting up youth foundation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on legislation for the establishment of National Youth Foundation in order to work for the development of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on legislation for the establishment of National Youth Foundation in order to work for the development of youth.

He was talking to Ms Indhira Santos, Global Lead for Labour & Skills, World Bank, who called on him here at the PM Office, according to a press release.

Briefing the visiting delegation on the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said about 68% population of the country comprised youth whose development was the priority area for his government.

"We have a very clear line of action for positive and productive engagements of our youth. Our government is giving youth concessionary loans of Rs 100 billion in the first phase along with Rs 30 billion earmarked for their skills development," the SAPM said.

He said he would welcome the technical support and knowledge sharing from the World Bank for improving the youth-related initiatives of the government.

"I am looking forward to concrete outcomes and suggestions of our meeting regarding youth empowerment in Pakistan." He said presently having the highest ever number of youth population, it was the best time to invest in Pakistan for optimum results.

Ms Indhira Santos shared her views on improving the quality of jobs in informal sector in Pakistan.

She said the World Bank had the requisite technical assistance to be provided to PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. "The technical support may also lead to financial assistance, in future," she added.

It was agreed during the meeting to further deliberate on modalities and areas for mutual cooperation between the World Bank and PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The meeting was also attended by the officials of PM Office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Bank Santos Lead May From Government Best Billion Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) sets aside orders for regulariz ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Court Clears German-Based Novelist of Terr ..

10 minutes ago

Two special persons crushed to death in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Ethiopia delays elections by two weeks to August 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Wood theft not to be tolerated: Punjab Minister fo ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Claims Has 'Legal Right' to Intervene in Cri ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.