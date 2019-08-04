UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On Maximum Use Of Hi Tech Agri Machinery

Sun 04th August 2019

Govt working on maximum use of Hi Tech agri machinery

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that the government was focusing on introduction of maximum mechanization in agriculture sector.

Hi-Tech Mechanization essential for gaining bumper and quality production. It facilitate farming community and also save timing. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Sunday.

Different machines including sugarcane bud-cutter, husk-baler, shredder, fodder cutter, sugarcane loader, garlic planter, and harvesters were made through reverse engineering. These machines were easily available against cheap prices.

Similarly, work on soil drilling, soil conservation was also in progress with cost of Rs 367.120 million.

He also reviewed schemes for purchase of bulldozers costing Rs 2000 million for conversion of barren land into fertile land.

