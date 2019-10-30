UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working On Mechanism To Wipe Out Money Laundering, Suspicious Transactions: Hamad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Tuesday said that the present government was working on mechanism to wipe out money laundering and suspicious transactions. The Inter-agency mechanism has already been established to check terror financing investigations, suspicious transactions and non-profit organizations, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

About Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that Indian sinister design on pushing Pakistan into negative list of FATF had been exposed.

India wanted to divert attention of the world from terrorism and human rights violations being committed by its forces in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said that China had given positive statement regarding Pakistan's working on FATF.

To a question, he said that a secretariat for looking into the mattes of FATF had been constituted here. The best civil officers and supporting staff would be included in the team of secretariat. To another question, he said that banking sector would be more strengthened for cracking down on suspicious transactions.

More Stories From Pakistan

