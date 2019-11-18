Govt working on minority empowerment package: Augustine

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government was dedicated by the federal government to provide equal opportunities to religious minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government was dedicated by the Federal government to provide equal opportunities to religious minorities.

He said the government was working on plans for minority empowerment package.

He presided an important meeting to review progress on minority empowerment package in the committee room of Human Rights office on Monday.

Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mehmood briefed the minister about progress on the package, saying that package was in the final stage and hopefully, it would help the marginalised religious communities of Punjab.

The package included implementation of minorities' quota for jobs and education, system for remission of sentences, skill development training, minority quota in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and introduction of religious education in the school of minorities.

The provincial minister directed the secretary to expedite work on package and all must put in their efforts to complete the historical package as soon as possible.

He said that the government was also keen on chalking out a policy for construction of worship places of minorities and the Punjab government has allocated a grant of Rs 30 million for the Christian community.

The Minister HR&MA said that the minority package 2018 shows the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift situation of minorities as equal citizens and the amendment for inclusion of minority member in the PCTB (Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board) is only one initiative as part of the bigger package which would unfold greater opportunities for minorities, he added.

All officials concerned of the Human Rights Department were present in the meeting.