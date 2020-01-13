UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On ML-1 Project, Economic Zones For Crushing Inflation, Poverty: Asad Umer

Mon 13th January 2020

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that feasibility for ML-1 project has been prepared and some $9 billion would be spent to improve the railway system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that feasibility for ML-1 project has been prepared and some $9 billion would be spent to improve the railway system.

The present government was determined to establish four economic zones covering all the provinces, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said the social protection division was functioning to improve the life style of the poor, adding that Rs192 billion had allocated to carry out "Ahsas" programe, for deserving and poor families. At least 190 shelter houses with provision of food had been established in different parts of the country for the poor, he said.

Asad said Rs 100 billion had been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan" project to strengthen youth of the country.

For skill development programme, he said some Rs 30 billion would be utilized to impart skill education which would benefit some five hundred thousand people.

In reply to a question, he said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to stabilize economy. Strengthening public-private partnership was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government, he added.

To a question about slow pace of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said it was first time in the history of Pakistan, that national institution had launched cases against big fish. It was dealing the corruption cases without discrimination and pressure.

Dispelling the impression about NAB, he said Imran Khan as prime minister would never compromise on corruption.

