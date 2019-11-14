Govt working on new legislation to ensure stringent punishment for drug mafia: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that synthetic drugs are the biggest threat for our younger generations and the government is working on new legislation to give severe punishment to drug mafia involved in illicit business of synthetic drugs

PESHAWAR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that synthetic drugs are the biggest threat for our younger generations and the government is working on new legislation to give severe punishment to drug mafia involved in illicit business of synthetic drugs. Addressing the participants of Drugs Burning Ceremony held at Peshawar, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan played role of first line of defense to save the world from drugs menace and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) offered unmatched sacrifices, said a press release received here.� "Rehabilitation centres need to be established in across the country, so as the drug affected people could be transformed into productive citizens but unfortunately, the previous governments did not take any step to improve rehabilitation centres," he said.

The minister said there is a need to spread awareness on synthetic drugs as people have no knowledge about these drugs.� "We are working on new legislation to ensure strict action against synthetic drugs. We will take strict action against drug mafia whether they have taken shelter in any department, any political party or any section of affluent society.� Pakistan has developed a data bank of criminals involved in drug trafficking and money laundering," the minister said.� "Pakistan is now leading the world and they realizing this fact. Pakistan is blessed as it is the only of few countries who have over 65 percent of its population as its youth" he added.

Calling upon the academia and educationists to play their role in awareness on synthetic drugs and university and academia need to take a lead to spread awareness among youth so as we could save our youth from this menace,, Shehryar Afridi said.� "We are fighting a war on drug peddlers and we will make them an example and nobody can buy us as we are fighting for the future of our younger generations.� Only mothers can understand the pain and agony of those mothers whose sons and daughters have become a victim of drugs". Afridi said his ministry was also launching a mobile phone application to spread awarensss on drugs.� "State of Pakistan would take care of drug affected patients and would provide rehab to them to make them productive citizens.� Afridi asked the youth to join hands to make the drug peddlers horrible example and no one ever dare to get involved in drugs business.� Students from various institutions took part in painting contest while students also presented a skit on bad impact of drugs.� ANF Regional Director Brig Mateen Ahmed Mirza Briefed the minister on ANF Peshawar performance. and overview . He said Narcotics over 16 tonnes were burnt in current year. Mirza said ANF Peshawar registered 344 cases this year and execution rate was 98 percent and also confiscated assets worth 52.677 million.�