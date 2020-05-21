UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working On One Point Agenda To Bring Stability In Country: Farogh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Govt working on one point agenda to bring stability in country: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said the government was effectively working on one point agenda to bring political and economic stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was achieving milestone under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the previous governments' massive corruption was causing hurdles in the prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government had tried its best to bring amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in a bid to make it more effective and transparent but it was unfortunate that the opposition did not support it.

He said discussion on 18th amendment could be held with the provinces.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Law Minister Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

1 hour ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

1 hour ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.