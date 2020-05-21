Govt working on one point agenda to bring stability in country: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said the government was effectively working on one point agenda to bring political and economic stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was achieving milestone under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the previous governments' massive corruption was causing hurdles in the prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government had tried its best to bring amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in a bid to make it more effective and transparent but it was unfortunate that the opposition did not support it.

He said discussion on 18th amendment could be held with the provinces.