Govt working on package for families of martyred health professionals: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday said that the provincial government is working on a package for the families of the healthcare professionals, who lost their lives while performing duties and will be provided with financial assistance soon.

He was talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) who called on him here Monday and discussed matters related to reforms initiatives in health sector and issues faced by doctors community.

Provincial minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, members provincial assembly, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Rabia Basri and Asia Asad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation congratulated the Chief Minister and the provincial government for extending Sehat Insaf Card Scheme to the entire population of the province and make the inauguration of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology possible and said that these major achievements of the provincial government had been highly lauded both at provincial and national level.

The delegation also lauded the role of provincial government for its quick response in the KTH incident and taking strict action against the responsible ones.

The Chief Minister said that strengthening the entire healthcare system of the province was the priority of his government and added that various reforms initiatives are being introduced in the health department to enable it effectively deal with the emerging challenges.

Mahmood Khan remarked that all the reforms in health sectors would be introduced in consultation with all stakeholders including the doctor community.

He further said that the health department had been tasked to work out a feasible plan for better and effective utilization of the existing buildings of health department in the newly merged areas with the aim to ensure the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the people at their door steps.

On the demand of the delegation the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters of health department to complete all the pre-requisites and necessary homework in minimum possible time period to accelerate the pending promotion cases of Medical Officers in the province.

The delegation while expressing its satisfaction on the reforms initiatives being introduced in health sector, assured the provincial government of its full support for strengthening the health sector.