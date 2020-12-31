PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim said Thursday the provincial government was working to create employment opportunities for youth of merged districts besides launching other important projects in these areas.

"Now it is high time for the youth of the merged districts to raise their voice for the development of their areas and join hands with the government, local investors should invest in their districts and create industrial development and employment opportunities in the area," the special assistant to chief minister said while addressing a tribal jirga in Ghalanai, Mohmand district.

The special assistant listened to the concerns of local elders, including providing employment to local people in the Mohmand Dam, as well as in communication, education.

The Special Assistant assured the Jirga that the purpose of his visit was to get acquainted with the problems faced by you and resolve them, and also to review the work on ongoing development projects.

He said that during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, work started on a great project like Mohmand Dam which would provide employment opportunities to the youth of Mohmand district.

He said royalty and development and prosperity will start, Mohmand Marble City was also energized and developmental work was under way on various industrial units, he added.

In his address, he urged the people to take full advantage of the loan scheme provided by the provincial government and increase their employment as the situation changed after the merger.

The special assistant also held a special meeting with the officials of the district administration and other departments and issued instructions to them to improve the quality of work on the ongoing development projects in Mohmand district and ensure their timely completion.

The Special Assistant also visited Mohmand Marble City and inspected the ongoing developmental work. On this occasion, he expressed his concerns, and issued instructions to start construction work on all the allotted plots within a month.

A report should be submitted in this regard and the plots of the investors who are delaying the construction of the industrial unit should be canceled, he added.