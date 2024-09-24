Govt Working On Power Sector To Provide Affordable Energy To Consumers: Awais
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday said that government is working on power sector
to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. The general consumers would hear a good news regarding cheap electricity in next few months, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The discussion was also being made with Independent Power Producers to bring improvement in the energy prices, he said.
In reply to a question about high prices of electricity in Pakistan, he said high interest rates and devaluation in Currency was
the reason behind high prices. He, however said that all possible measures are being taken to reduce the burden on power consumers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University produces first PhD1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, China work together to promote sustainable growth: CM Sindh1 minute ago
-
Lawyers guarantee political, constitutional stability, says governor Punjab2 hours ago
-
CUI marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival2 hours ago
-
Admissions reinstated following reconciliation between nursing students2 hours ago
-
US envoy underscores benefits of Pak-US trade2 hours ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Aliya Hamza2 hours ago
-
SHC issues show cause notice to MD HW&SBC for absence2 hours ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against banning protests in Capital2 hours ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against potential trial of PTI founder in army court2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi2 hours ago
-
Seven arrested, 10 cases registered for overpricing essentials2 hours ago