Govt working on power sector to provide affordable energy to consumers: Awais

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday said that government is working on power sector

to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. The general consumers would hear a good news regarding cheap electricity in next few months, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The discussion was also being made with Independent Power Producers to bring improvement in the energy prices, he said.

In reply to a question about high prices of electricity in Pakistan, he said high interest rates and devaluation in Currency was

the reason behind high prices. He, however said that all possible measures are being taken to reduce the burden on power consumers.