- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal
Govt Working On Reforms & Restructuring Of Institutions To Achieve Speedy Progress: Talal
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that incumbent government is working on reforms and restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that incumbent government is working on reforms and restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress in the country.
All necessary measures have been taken to privatize those entities which are not producing results, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The government is committed and determined to achieve the results by doing right sizing of weak institutions, he said.
In reply to a question about consensus of all the political parties before closing any organization like PWD and Utility Stores, he said all the stakeholders and political partners would be taken on board before taking any hard decisions for country’s interest.
The previous governments could not pay attention and for this reason, we are facing troubles in many sectors, he said.
The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will take all possible steps for benefiting the people of Pakistan, he added.
Recent Stories
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics
PPMC reviews LESCO performance
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance3 minutes ago
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody1 hour ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project2 hours ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance2 hours ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead2 hours ago
-
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for Information and Broa ..2 hours ago
-
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof2 hours ago
-
LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels2 hours ago
-
Oxford University Alumni organises national dialogue on Pakistan’s challenges1 hour ago
-
PTA starts banning of mobile sims on expired ID cards1 hour ago