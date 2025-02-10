Open Menu

Govt Working On Reforms To Bring Improvement In System: Rana Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that government is working on reforms to bring further improvement in the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that government is working on reforms to bring further improvement in the system.

Economy is improving day by day due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Judicial reforms would help strengthen judicial system besides provide speedy justice to people, he said.

Commenting on deadlock with PTI, he said the government has offered the Opposition to constitute a parliamentary committee for resolving political issues but PTI is playing politics with irresponsible attitude. Ali Amin Gandapur has used undemocratic language in the public meeting of Swabi, he added.

Rana said PTI had been involved in May 9 riots.

To a question, he said number of judges would also be increased in the high courts.

