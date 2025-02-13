Govt Working On Reforms To Bring Improvement In Every Sector: Afzal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said the government is working on reforms to bring improvement in every sector.
The steps have been taken to expand tax-network in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Exports are increasing day by day due to the government's policies, he said adding that inflation has reduced to single digit in short span of time.
In reply to a question about tax rate, he said the government is making all possible efforts to provide maximum relief to
common man.
