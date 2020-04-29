UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On Relief Package For Revival Of Textile Industry: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan was working on relief packages for revival of textile industry, as textile demand has increased due to severe restrictions.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the adviser said that the government intended to pass on the benefit of reduced oil prices in international market to public as well.

Despite the huge challenge of debt, the Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to provide relief to people who are suffering from lockdown restrictions, he added.

The adviser said PTI government has introduced the biggest stimulus package in the history of the country to help the nation in this difficult time amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said just one programme was not sufficient to help all segments of the society, therefore the government was introducing multiple programmes to assist all sectors.

He said under the Ehsaas programme an amount of 144 billion rupees was earmarked to help poor and needy people, which was being disbursed in a transparent manner across the country.

He said to provide instant relief to small and medium enterprises the government would pay their three-month electricity bills. He said under another programme the unemployed labourers would be provided with cash benefits and for this purpose Rs75 billion have been set aside. He said some other programmes to support the informal workers of the country would be introduced within next few days.

He said under digitization policy of the government, to encourage the IT sector in the country, mobile phone prices would also be reduced.

To a question the adviser replied the government resorted to IMF just for a bailout package and he wished that this would be their last package with the Fund.

He said a programme was being launched to assist the people who have been laid off from their jobs under which funds will be provided directly to the employers to help them pay the salaries of their employees.

