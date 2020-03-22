Govt working on relief package in power sector for entire country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Due to Corona situation, the Federal government is working on a relief package in power sector for the businesses and people of the entire country.

A high level meeting is to be chaired by the prime minister in this regard on Monday, said a statement issued here Sunday.

A lot of work is already going on in the Power Division in this regard, therefore it is advisable that provinces do not announce any relief unilaterally for power sector.