Govt Working On Relief Package In Power Sector For Entire Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Due to Corona situation, the Federal government is working on a relief package in power sector for the businesses and people of the entire country.
A high level meeting is to be chaired by the prime minister in this regard on Monday, said a statement issued here Sunday.
A lot of work is already going on in the Power Division in this regard, therefore it is advisable that provinces do not announce any relief unilaterally for power sector.