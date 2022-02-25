Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Ambassador to Ukraine says overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar says the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

The statement came after Russian President Putin authorized military operation in eastern side of Ukrain. According to the reports, several places in the said area were targetted by the Russian forces on the first day of operation.