Govt working on tax reforms, right sizing of dept to bring economic prosperity: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday said that incumbent government is working on tax reforms and right sizing of departments and ministries to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said all genuine issues of traders are being addressed to bring them into tax net in a proper manner.

Large number of heavy income groups in the country are not paying taxes and we are not interested to put burden of taxes on salaried group or industrial sectors, he said. “The doors of my ministry and chairman FBR are opened for helping the people who want to come into tax net through easy way, “ he said.

There is an APP for traders fraternity, he informed.

Commenting on foreign loan burden for Pakistan, he said that friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, China and United Arab Emirates are always ready to financial assist Pakistan. About Saudi Arabia, he said the KSA is taking keen interest in various sectors of Pakistan for investment. In reply to a question about heavy pensioners load on government exchequer, he said a contributory scheme is being introduced for employees to lower burden on economy of this country.