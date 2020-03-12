UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On Uniform National Curriculum, Equal Resources For Educational Institutions: Zulfi Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD) Zulfi Bukhari Thursday said the government was working on the uniform national curriculum and provision of equal resources to educational institutions

Addressing Golden Jubilee celebrations of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College Sector H-8, he expressed the desire that model colleges would produce prominent personalities of the country.

"I will visit this college again after three years and will ask about educational performance of the government", he said.

He also announced that he would provide assistance in the remaining construction work of the college.

Zulfi Bokhari stressed on the students not to be disappointed after failures but keep up your efforts, adding that efforts and hard work were the only keys of success.

The special assistant thanked the college administration for extending an invitation on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also spoke on the occasion and congratulated students and college administration on its completion of 50 years .

He said that education was the top priority of the government and all efforts were underway to bring improvement in the educational infrastructure.

He acknowledged the role of H-8 College in imparting quality education.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the College Prof. Qasim Masood said that from very modest beginnings in 1969, the college grew leaps and bounds and now stands tall and proud with outstanding teaching faculty equipped with knowledge, impressive building, expansive playing fields and beautifully landscaped area.

Later, the minister also distributed prizes among the students who secured various positions in the annual examinations.

