Govt Working On War Footing To Gain Self-sufficiency In Diagnostic Tools Against Coronavirus: Dr Nosheen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:46 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Nosheen Hamid on Tuesday said that the present government was working on war footing to gain self-sufficiency in diagnostic tools for protecting people from coronavirus pandemic

Talking to a news channel, she said the people with coronavirus symptoms should immediately dial 1166 for medical assistance so that they could be shifted in the quarantine for proper check up and care.

Some 14 laboratories in public sector were functioning in different parts of the country for testing the patients of coronavirus, she said.

In reply to a question, Dr Nosheen Hamid said the incumbent government had launched crackdown against the hoarders of essential items.

She said a large number of masks had been recovered from different areas.

She claimed that Pakistan would be sufficient enough in masks and kits in the next few weeks. She said all out measures had been taken to protect people from deadly virus.

