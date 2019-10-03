Govt working on war-footing to provide clean drinking water: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the provincial government was working on war-footing to provide clean drinking water across the provice.

While presiding over the Aab-e-Pak Authority meeting here on Thursday, he said that 371 water purification plants had been made functional in Multan district.

He said that water purification plants were also being installed in rural areas on priority basis. He said that the Aab-e-Pak Authority was fully authorised for provision of clean drinking water to masses.

He said that negligence regarding looking after the purification plants would not be tolerated.

The governor said that a proposal to impose charges on new water purification plants would be considered. He hailed the efforts of the administration for making the plants functional at the earliest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on the occasion that clean drinking water project was very appreciable.

He proposed constituting an administrative committee of stakeholders at each purification plant.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that providing clean drinking water at people's doorsteps was a responsibility of the state. He said that the Punjab government had completely upgraded the water testing laboratories.

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that the municipal corporation and Wasa would make technical inspection of water purification plants.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak proposed making secretaries union councils functional to look after water filteration plants. He said that new time schedule would be made by keeping in view people's ease.

He said that water purification plants would be allotted to philonthropists.

MPAs Javed Akhtar Ansari, Sabeen Gul, Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah and others were present.