Govt working on war-footing to provide roof to deserving people:Minister

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed here Sunday visited to the proposed site for the 'New Pakistan Housing Programme'.

Addressing on the occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the government was working on war-footing to provide roof to deserving people.

He said that three story flats would be built for low income families, adding that flat worth rupees three million would be offered on easy installments. He said that 384 flats would be built at over 23 canals land near Madni chowk.

The minister said that mosque, boundary wall, Park and latest health center would be established in housing scheme. He said that work would be initiated on the project from current year and added that allottee's Names would be announced through transparent balloting draw.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that housing programme would also be initiated at Muzaffargarh road adding that low income people could apply for their own home.

The minister said that housing scheme was launched in Lodhran district for low income people. He said that construction of 200,000 homes at seven cities would be started within one year. He said that government was including private sector in New Pakistan Housing programme.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that JUI(F) Chief Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should stage protest for Kashmir cause.

The minster said that price control authority was being established to control inflation. He said that government was taking steps to strengthen economy and positive results could be seen. He said that PTI government was delivering to people whereas previous government took artificial steps.