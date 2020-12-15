UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working On Welfare Of Secretariat Employees : Shah Muhammad Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Govt working on welfare of secretariat employees : Shah Muhammad Wazir

Khyber Paktunkhwa, Minister Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Wednesday said that he would raise voice for welfare and rights of the secretariat employees as their ambassador in the cabinet and provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Paktunkhwa, Minister Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Wednesday said that he would raise voice for welfare and rights of the secretariat employees as their ambassador in the cabinet and provincial assembly.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of the Secretariat Drivers-cum-supervisor and Superintendent Association. He administered oath to newly elected members of the association.

He said that provision of basic necessities to government employees was the part of PTI manifesto and the government was taking steps for welfare of government employees.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by MPA Arbab Jhandad, Additional Secretary, Roshan Masood, President Employees Coordination Council, Zafar Yousafzai and other employees.

President Drivers-cum-Supervisor and Superintendent Association, Manzoor Khan thanked the minster for participating in the oath taking ceremony and assuring promise to resolve their problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

5 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

3 minutes ago

BDS defuses bomb planted on restaurant's vehicle

3 minutes ago

Turkey Showcases Prototype of Its First-Ever Armed ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

5 minutes ago

KIU achieves better ranking among world universiti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.