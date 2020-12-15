Govt working on welfare of secretariat employees : Shah Muhammad Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Paktunkhwa, Minister Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Wednesday said that he would raise voice for welfare and rights of the secretariat employees as their ambassador in the cabinet and provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Paktunkhwa, Minister Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Wednesday said that he would raise voice for welfare and rights of the secretariat employees as their ambassador in the cabinet and provincial assembly.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of the Secretariat Drivers-cum-supervisor and Superintendent Association. He administered oath to newly elected members of the association.

He said that provision of basic necessities to government employees was the part of PTI manifesto and the government was taking steps for welfare of government employees.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by MPA Arbab Jhandad, Additional Secretary, Roshan Masood, President Employees Coordination Council, Zafar Yousafzai and other employees.

President Drivers-cum-Supervisor and Superintendent Association, Manzoor Khan thanked the minster for participating in the oath taking ceremony and assuring promise to resolve their problems.