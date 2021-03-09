Govt working on women empowerment in Balochistan: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi on Tuesday said that women have a significant role to play in the development of the country and improvement of the national economy.

He said that the provincial government was working to empower women, eliminate gender discrimination and ensure their equal rights.

In a statement issued regarding International Women Day, he said that the provincial government has expedited the legislative process for women's participation in various fields.

A comprehensive plan has been approved last year to eliminate gender inequality, he said adding a separate quota for women in government jobs and scholarships has been set aside.

He maintained that it was impossible to deny the key role of the government and in this context, the government is taking concrete steps to ensure that women's participation in various fields of gender equality and implementation of laws related to their rights.

He said educated and skilled women are playing their role in different fields including education, health and other sectors for betterment of the country and women which was commendable.