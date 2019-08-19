Govt working out practical steps to help resolve Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that Pakistan was determined to fully expose Indian tactics at international fora and assured the government was working out practical steps to help resolve Kashmir dispute.

Talking to private news channel, he said world leaders were being approached for apprising them of the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. International community must come forward to rescue people of Kashmir from Indian brutalities, he added.

He said Pakistan government, through Kashmir Committee forum, was sensitizing the international human rights organizations on the continued curfew, which has resulted in the shortage of food items and non-availability of medical facilities.

The Chairman pointed out that Kashmir issue was not just a bilateral issue and the world community should take note of the flagrant violations of Kashmiris' rights.

"Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan and there is no room to compromise on the national Kashmir policy which declares Kashmiris are the main stakeholders." Fakhar Imam said Pakistani government and people would never compromise on Kashmir cause.

He said Russia and China also extended full support to Pakistan and hopefully the US would also play its positive role for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's Resolutions.

He said it was high time for international community to pressurize India to stop state terrorism and atrocities in occupied valley, he added.

He said India must realize that militarization was not the solution of Kashmirand any unconstitutional move will further aggravate the situation in OccupiedKashmir.