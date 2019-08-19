UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working Out Practical Steps To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue: Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Govt working out practical steps to help resolve Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that Pakistan was determined to fully expose Indian tactics at international fora and assured the government was working out practical steps to help resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that Pakistan was determined to fully expose Indian tactics at international fora and assured the government was working out practical steps to help resolve Kashmir dispute.

Talking to private news channel, he said world leaders were being approached for apprising them of the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. International community must come forward to rescue people of Kashmir from Indian brutalities, he added.

He said Pakistan government, through Kashmir Committee forum, was sensitizing the international human rights organizations on the continued curfew, which has resulted in the shortage of food items and non-availability of medical facilities.

The Chairman pointed out that Kashmir issue was not just a bilateral issue and the world community should take note of the flagrant violations of Kashmiris' rights.

"Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan and there is no room to compromise on the national Kashmir policy which declares Kashmiris are the main stakeholders." Fakhar Imam said Pakistani government and people would never compromise on Kashmir cause.

He said Russia and China also extended full support to Pakistan and hopefully the US would also play its positive role for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's Resolutions.

He said it was high time for international community to pressurize India to stop state terrorism and atrocities in occupied valley, he added.

He said India must realize that militarization was not the solution of Kashmirand any unconstitutional move will further aggravate the situation in OccupiedKashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Shortage World United Nations Russia China From Government

Recent Stories

Christmas in PH now within reach with Cebu Pacific ..

12 minutes ago

PASSD to establish 20 centres for disabled persons ..

48 seconds ago

Medvedev Stresses Need to Prevent Situations Simil ..

52 seconds ago

Russia's Transneft Says Wants to Control Oil Deliv ..

54 seconds ago

Russia's Transneft Says Clean Russian Oil Being De ..

56 seconds ago

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme launched for youth upl ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.