Govt working tirelessly to save lives of people in corona situation: Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday said that the whole world, including Pakistan, was currently in the grip of a devastating epidemic of coronavirus and its further spread was increasing rapidly on which the government was working tirelessly to save the lives of the people.

He expressed these views during a programme on Pakhtunkhwa Radio Abbottabad in connection with the 100-day commitment of the National Command and Operation Center and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the coronavirus.

All frontline departments and agencies, including paramedical staff, nurses, police, civil administration, Pakistan Army, Information and Relief, journalists from the print and electronic media were working to protect the public from the Coronavirus, he said.

"We appreciate their efforts and pay tribute to their determination and spirit of human service and we stand with them in this great jihad," Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam added. The central and provincial governments and the divisional and district administrations were by their side, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said, adding, "We pray for the hereafter of our people who have sacrificed their lives while serving humanity in this jihad and the government is committed to the welfare of their survivors.

" On this occasion, Commissioner Hazara reiterated his commitment that inshallah we will all come together and succeed in defeating this insidious epidemic in our dear homeland. He emphasized that the main responsibility for eradicating the epidemic lies with the public such as maintaining social distance, using masks and sanitizers, and taking care of health, hygiene and food.

"Our lives will also be safe," he said, adding, "As a follower of the true religion, true repentance from sins can save us from this disease." He said that these simple but important precautionary measures can save lives and the lives of others and therefore people should avoid going to bazaars and crowded places unnecessarily and abandon the tradition of hugging and shaking hands.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said that the Federal and provincial governments, the administration, the health department and all the concerned agencies have put together their thinking, strategies and resources for the prevention of coronavirus in one place and therefore we believing on this that we would succeed in rescuing our people from coronavirus.