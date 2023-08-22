Open Menu

Govt Working Tirelessly To Upgrade Facilities For Hujjaj, Maximum Relief In Fee: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government is committed to providing all possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and to giving maximum concession to make the pilgrimage an exemplary one this time

Pakistan authorities will discuss an increase in the country's quota for the Hajj pilgrimage during the Saudi Hajj Minister Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah's four-day visit, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

Minister said the visit of Saudi minister is historic and was of great importance for Pakistan, adding, multiple issues related to facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and expansion of the Route to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities will be discussed.

" We will also discuss the increase in Hajj quota according to the population of Pakistan under the new census and if they (the Saudi delegation) agree, then our Hajj quota will be the highest in the world based on the new census," he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed during the visit to enhance future Hajj arrangements.

About the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, he said Road to Makkah means the immigration of the Hujjaj which will be done from Pakistan.

And they will face no difficulties upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, he added.

