Govt. working to address basic issues of people: Ali Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said that government was working to address basic issues of people and to provide them amenities of life.

Talking to media persons at his residence, the minister said that development work has been started in every sector and Dera would be a modern city by 2023.

Highlighting steps of government for benefit of a common man, he said that 400 hospitals are on panel of Sehat Card adding provision of healthcare facility to masses is among priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ali Amin said that essence of our political ambition is to serve people irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said that all the pledges and promises made with people would be fulfilled and PTI would emerge victorious in coming elections owing to performance and record accomplishments.