PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Communication and Works, Riaz Khan Monday said PTI government is committed to address sense of deprivation among far flung and backward districts of the province by utilizing all available resources and energies.

Talking to a delegation of public representatives from district Bunner here at his office, he said that PTI government is mainly concentrating on development in education and health sectors besides resolving other main issues of the masses.

He assured the delegation to make district Bunner a model by executing development projects including roads, infrastructure, schools and hospitals besides promotion of tourism to providing employment opportunities to local youth.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the CM's aide over his interest in development of district Bunner and assured full support to PTI government.