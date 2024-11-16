Open Menu

Govt. Working To Align Education With Needs Of Modern Era: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Govt. working to align education with needs of modern era: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government was making tireless efforts to align education with the needs of the modern era and to produce market oriented best manpower.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as the chief guest on Saturday.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr.

Naseeruddin, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, Member National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Khurshid Ahmed Khattak, professors and students.

The provincial minister said that it was a good that literacy rate in Karak district was very encouraging and added that there was still a need to popularize research culture. We can only progress and achieve respectable position among comity of nations by prioritizing education and utilizing resources for the purpose.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Agriculture Progress Karak Market Afridi Government Best

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

2 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

2 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

3 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

17 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

17 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan