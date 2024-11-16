Govt. working to align education with needs of modern era: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government was making tireless efforts to align education with the needs of the modern era and to produce market oriented best manpower.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as the chief guest on Saturday.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr.

Naseeruddin, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, Member National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Khurshid Ahmed Khattak, professors and students.

The provincial minister said that it was a good that literacy rate in Karak district was very encouraging and added that there was still a need to popularize research culture. We can only progress and achieve respectable position among comity of nations by prioritizing education and utilizing resources for the purpose.