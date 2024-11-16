Govt. Working To Align Education With Needs Of Modern Era: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government was making tireless efforts to align education with the needs of the modern era and to produce market oriented best manpower.
He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as the chief guest on Saturday.
The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr.
Naseeruddin, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, Member National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Khurshid Ahmed Khattak, professors and students.
The provincial minister said that it was a good that literacy rate in Karak district was very encouraging and added that there was still a need to popularize research culture. We can only progress and achieve respectable position among comity of nations by prioritizing education and utilizing resources for the purpose.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All facilities available for smog-affected patients at LGH: MS2 minutes ago
-
SCCI condoles over demise of Ilyas Bilour2 minutes ago
-
11 bus passengers injured in fog-related accident3 minutes ago
-
Cattle-thief gang arrested13 minutes ago
-
30pc cash withdrawal facility to be available through Kisan card13 minutes ago
-
Fire at factory13 minutes ago
-
Smog disrupts flight operations23 minutes ago
-
Judges inspect district jail in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan33 minutes ago
-
Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support33 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt providing right to emergency care to all citizens42 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Kalat42 minutes ago