Govt Working To Boost Agricultural Sector In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:32 PM

Govt working to boost agricultural sector in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Friday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps to promote agriculture in the merged districts.

In a statement , he said that government has initiated best projects for farmers and livestock development that would give a boost to the economy.

The minister said that ongoing and new project in agriculture and livestock sectors would bring revolution in the merged districts and improve living standard of local people.

He said that development projects in geo mapping of fertile lands, tele-farming, digital service for setting up of farms, gardening, solarization of tube-well, honey production, cross breeding of cattle, civil veterinary dispensaries, controlled poultry housing system, olive production and fisheries would create jobs opportunities to local population, besides improving living standard of people.

