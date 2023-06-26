Govt working to boost exports, agri, tax network for alleviating poverty: Bilal

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday said that the coalition government is working to boost exports, agriculture and tax network for alleviating poverty in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday said that the coalition government is working to boost exports, agriculture and tax network for alleviating poverty in the country.

All important measures have been taken to promote information technology, agriculture, and energy sectors so that young people could avail better job opportunities in a befitting manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government has increased the funds to help address issues of poor families through Benazir Income Support Program, he said adding that subsidy was being provided to utility stores to ensure all necessary items at affordable rates.

Commenting on the International Monetary Funds program, he said, we have fulfilled all required conditions of IMF and hope to succeed in the 9th review. He said the incumbent government has made discussions with friendly countries for investment in different sectors. He said Asian Development Bank and friendly countries could benefit Pakistan's economic and business sector.

About budget, he said despite challenges the coalition government has given maximum relief to poor people.